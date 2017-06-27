10 Years On From iPhone® Launch, Axway Survey Examines Consumer View of Smartphones
27.6.2017 21:16 | Business Wire
To coincide with the 10 th anniversary of the launch of iPhone, Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today published the results of a survey that examines the role that smartphones play in enhancing consumer lives with improved services and experiences, and how consumers would like to see the smartphone evolve in future. The survey of 1,200 U.S. consumers found that consumers value data security and privacy over cool new apps and features, prefer mobile apps to new voice activated services like Siri® and Alexa®, want to send messages instead of talking, and believe that extended battery life is the key to enhancing the mobile user experience.
Security and Privacy Top Consumers Wish List
While every new smartphone launch focuses on the “cool” new features and capabilities that will be delivered, the survey found that data security and privacy is top of consumer’s wish list for future smartphone updates.
- 69 percent of smartphone owners want smartphone development to focus on data security and privacy as opposed to cool new apps and features.
Apps Still Make Consumers Appy
While the industry conversation increasingly focuses on voice-activated services such as chatbots, the survey found consumers do not want to give up their mobile apps and currently do not view voice-activated services as a key component of the mobile experience.
- 62 percent said they would not give up all their mobile apps for a voice-activated service like Siri that works perfectly every time
- Only 5 percent of consumers ranked new voice capabilities on their wish list for improving the smartphone experience
It’s Good to Message: Messaging Overtakes Phone Calls
Over the last 10 years the smartphone has unified a range of different consumer devices - everything from music players to games consoles and maps - and redefined the very definition of a phone. To examine how this has changed the way consumers use their mobile phones, the survey asked consumers to rank the top five ways they use their smartphone. Top of the list: Messaging.
- 70 percent cited messaging as a top use case
- 62 percent cited phone calls
- Email (54 percent), social networking (51 percent) and camera (37 percent) were also in the top five use cases
- Other popular use cases included gaming (30 percent), music (28 percent), directions/maps (24 percent), clock (23 percent), shopping (23 percent), weather (22 percent) and banking (21 percent)
- Emerging services like video chat (8 percent) and mobile TV (11 percent) saw minimal usage
Battery Power Key To Future Mobile Experience
The smartphone experience continues to change as new technologies such as augmented and virtual reality emerge that enable more immersive experiences. To determine what consumers think is going to make the most difference to the mobile experience, the survey asked consumers what would be top of their wish list for improving the smartphone experience in the future.
- Battery power was far and away the top priority for consumers with almost half (48 percent) putting it at the top of their wish list
- Wireless charging (15 percent), increased durability (10 percent) and greater connectivity with other devices (8 percent) were also noted as important to the future mobile experience
- More futuristic technologies such as a 3D screen (4 percent) or virtual reality (4 percent) were not seen as being as important by consumers
What Will My Smartphone Replace Next?
Smartphones have taken huge market share from companies selling devices ranging from cameras to portable music players and GPS systems. When asked what they thought the smartphone would replace within the next two years, ATM cards topped the list.
- 37 percent think their smartphone will replace ATM cards
- 28 percent think that the smartphone will replace the tablet
- 27 percent think the smartphone will replace laptops
- 21 percent think the smartphone will replace car keys
Don’t Take My Smartphone Away
It’s no secret that smartphones now play a critical role in our daily lives and that most people struggle to imagine what life would be like without one. When asked what they would rather give up for a week, their smartphone or other essentials, consumers were happy to make sacrifices to keep their smartphones.
- 47 percent of survey respondents would give up alcohol
- Approximately one third would give up sugar (35 percent), coffee (33 percent), exercise (31 percent), and watching TV (31 percent)
- 24 percent of respondents would give up sex
- 10 percent would give up talking to their significant other for a week of smartphone access
“People often talk about digital transformation, but in the case of the iPhone it really did change the game by not only redefining the mobile phone, but also the way we all experience digital services in today’s demanding experience economy that is blurring our personal and professional lives,” said Jean-Marc Lazzari, CEO at Axway. “To mark the tenth anniversary of such a significant technological advancement, we decided to examine the role smartphones now play in our daily lives with mobile apps and APIs that create immersive experiences and increasingly convenient services. We see this trend as the inherent evolution and growth of customer experience networks and the smartphone will be the key. The survey results provide interesting insights – and a few surprises - as brands look to continue to enhance the mobile experience.”
About the Survey
The survey, The Role of Smartphones in Our Lives Today, examines the role smartphones currently play in our lives and how consumers would like to see the smartphone evolve in future. Conducted by international research firm Research+Data Insights (RDI), the survey was fielded online and included participation from 1,200 smartphone users in the United States who use Apple, Android and Windows devices. Respondents were a mix of male and female, ranging in age from 18 to 60 years old.
Infographic: View the full results here
Twitter: @Axway
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, heightens collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com/en.
Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006318/en/
Contact information
Media
Blanc & Otus
Simon Jones, 415-856-5155
simon.jones@blancandotus.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
NOVALIQ Strengthens Executive Management Team with the Appointment of Gabriela Burian, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer27.6.2017 19:00 | Tiedote
NOVALIQ GmbH, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a disruptive drug delivery platform that transforms poorly soluble drugs into effective therapeutics for ophthalmology, today announced the appointment of Gabriela Burian, MD, MPH, as NOVALIQ’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Burian brings over 25 years of international clinical experience to the company. She is responsible for leading NOVALIQ’s global clinical development and regulatory efforts, as well as expanding the company’s proprietary ocular therapeutics pipeline. Dr. Burian has deep clinical knowledge and proven leadership in the areas of ophthalmic biomedical research and clinical translation, with specialized expertise in retina diseases. Previously, Dr. Burian held various leadership positions, including Global Program Medical Director at Novartis Pharma and Ophthalmology Early Program Leader at F. Hoffmann-La Roche. She found
Pharnext’s PLEODRUG™, PXT3003, to be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the 2017 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting27.6.2017 18:45 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA) (Paris:ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that the Company will present an update from its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead PLEODRUG™ PXT3003, in development for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A), in a poster and at an oral session at the upcoming 2017 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting. Additional data related to PXT3003 and CMT1A will also be featured in two posters at the meeting, which is being held on July 8-12 in Sitges, Spain. Clinical Trials Update sessions - Tuesday July 11, 2017, 7:30am to 8:30am CEST Oral Presentation “Status of th
HackerOne Report Shows Bug Bounty Industry and Bounty Rewards Are On the Rise Globally27.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
HackerOne, the leading bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure platform provider, today published “The 2017 Hacker-Powered Security Report” that examines over 800 hacker-powered programs from organizations including Airbnb, GitHub, General Motors, Intel, Lufthansa, Nintendo, U.S. Department of Defense, Uber, and more. Findings are based on nearly 50,000 resolved security vulnerabilities and more than $17 million in bounties awarded -- the world’s largest platform dataset. With data breaches averaging $4 million in losses globally and the downtime caused by attacks like WannaCry costing upwards of $8 billion, the most security conscious organizations are working with hackers to find unknown vulnerabilities. Hacker-powered security provides a way to identify high-value vulnerabilities faster, leveraging the creativity of the world’s largest ethical hacker community. The
Rimini Street Recognized Again as a “Top Workplace” by Bay Area News Group27.6.2017 16:02 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced that it has been named one of the 2017 Bay Area “Top Workplaces” by the Bay Area News Group, for the fourth time. The Top Workplaces program recognizes Bay Area employers based on employee surveys conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005524/en/ Rimini Street is once again recognized as “Top Workplace” by the Bay Area News Group, which recognizes Bay Area employers based on employee surveys. (Photo: Business Wire) The WorkplaceDynamics employee survey asks participants a series of questions to uncover
Andersen Tax Debuts in Switzerland27.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Andersen Tax announces its entry in Switzerland this week as MDR Advisory Group formally adopts the name ‘Andersen Tax.’ Andersen Tax in Lugano is one of three Andersen Global member firms in Switzerland. The international association of member firms also has a presence in Zurich and Geneva. Paolo Mondia, Office Managing Director at Andersen Tax in Lugano said, “We have been working seamlessly with the member firms of Andersen Global since we joined in 2014. We are thrilled to continue this work which is made possible through our global commitment to clients and to providing best-in-class service and the most innovative solutions possible.” Andersen Tax in Lugano will continue to provide national, international and corporate tax work to individuals and businesses throughout Switzerland and worldwide. They specialize in direct and indirect tax, inheritance planning, co
New Olympus Ultra-Portable EPOCH® 6LT Flaw Detector Provides Comprehensive Flaw Detection Capabilities for Rope Access and High Portability Inspections27.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Optimized for single-handed operation, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector combines a leading-edge ergonomic design with powerful ultrasonic functionality in an instrument built specifically for rope access and high portability applications. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005058/en/ The design of the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector, from form factor to the user interface, is optimized for user comfort, making it easy to use with one hand, so rope access inspection technicians and users that require high portability can do their work comfortably and efficiently. Fits securely in one hand with minimal wrist fatigue: weighs just 1.95 lbs (890 g) with a grip-oriented weight distribution Attaches to a user’s leg or harness: rope access technicians can secure the in
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme