1KOMMA5° Suomelle myönnettiin EUPD Researchin vuoden asentaja -palkinto

1KOMMA5° acquires Danish company Viasol and takes a leading position in energy-smart solutions for Nordic homeowners, aiming for a turnover of over 150 million euros in 2023 16.6.2023 10:32:49 EEST | News

1KOMMA5° concludes Viasol A/S acquisition, leading solar company for solar solutions and home batteries in Denmark, and marks a successful entry in the Danish market. The addition gives to 1KOMMA5° the leading market player in Nordics.