250 organisaatiota osallistuu henkilötietojen tietoturvaloukkausta simuloivaan TAISTO20-harjoitukseen

Digital and Population Data Services Agency highly recommends the use of strong electronic authentication services 2.11.2020 16:00:00 EET | Press release

The recent case with Psychotherapy Center Vastaamo has forced us to examine practices in which services are used without strong electronic authentication. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency (DVV) strongly recommends that all online services should use good practices for electronic identity verification, i.e. strong authentication with either banking IDs or a mobile certificate. By doing this, the risk of successful identity theft can be reduced.