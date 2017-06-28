4finance Achieves 9.4 out of 10 eKomi Rating for Vivus Spain’s Single Payment Loans

28.6.2017 09:25 | Business Wire

4finance Group S.A. (the “Group”), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, has achieved a 9.4 eKomi rating in reviews of its Vivus.es single payment loan.

The Group is in the process of extending the use of consumer reviews to other consumer credit products and to other countries.

The Group, which recently reported that its registered online lending customers had grown to more than 6.3 million, will continue to gather direct, independent customer feedback to help develop its market leading proposition and customer service.

4finance brand vivus.es has already used feedback garnered from customer reviews to improve its service.

“We’re proud to say that nearly 97% of the reviews of our single payment loans have been positive,” said

Jose María García Casado, 4finance Spain’s country manager. “Enthusiastic feedback is welcome, but we have also learned how to improve our services and acted on feedback from customers.”

One example of the feedback being put into practice saw vivus.es adding more information on which banks are fastest to disburse its loans, in an effort to provide greater clarity to customers about when their loan will arrive. Most customers receive their loans in minutes.

“Customers know that eKomi is an independent, public forum to review and share their experiences - that helps us get direct feedback on the service we provide. Our use of eKomi’s reviews is a visible example of our commitment to transparent, convenient and responsible lending. Delivering Vivus customers a great experience is critical. Our customers are predominantly millennials, who increasingly manage and research their finances from their phones. Integrating customer reviews helps us better reflect the way our customers make decisions and to learn from our customers,” added Jose María García Casado.

4finance’s Danish Vivus operations, currently rated at 9.3 by Trustpilot, pioneered the use of consumer reviews with Trustpilot in 2012, shortly after opening for business. The team has used the feedback to continuously improve service, refine products, and to train and motivate the customer service team.

In Poland, Vivus.pl has been rated at 9.7 by customers on Trustpilot.

4finance offers consumer credit products to meet a range of needs, including single payment loans, line of credit and instalment. 4finance offers credit products that are a fast, convenient and responsible alternative to the established banks.

www.4finance.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006625/en/

Contact information

4finance (Investor Relations)

James Etherington

Email: investorrelations@4finance.com

or

Guy Middleton

Email: press@4finance.com

or

Instinctif Partners (International Media)

Mark Walter/David Simonson

Email: 4finance@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7866 7887