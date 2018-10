5G-ilmanlaatutiedon tuottamiseen 4,6 miljoonan euron EU-rahoitus Helsingille ja Helsingin yliopistolle

Mayor Vapaavuori's 2019 Budget Proposal: Budget meets demands of growing City 10.10.2018 13:00 | Tiedote

During the following three years, the estimated population growth of Helsinki will remain rapid, with 7,500–8,000 new citizens annually. Preparation for the needs of a growing City lies at the heart of Mayor Jan Vapaavuori's 2019 budget proposal.