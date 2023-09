Ateneumin taidemuseo ja HS:n Lasten uutiset yhteistyöhön varhaissivistyksen edistämiseksi

Albert Edelfelt exhibition became the biggest crowd-puller of all time at the Ateneum 18.9.2023 10:06:37 EEST | Press release

The Albert Edelfelt exhibition, which closed on Sunday 17 September 2023, attracted a whopping 351,246 visitors to the Ateneum Art Museum. Prior to this, the most popular exhibition at the Ateneum had been the Pablo Picasso exhibition, from 18 September 2009 to 28 January 2010, which attracted 314,755 visitors. The Ateneum reopened on 14 April 2023, after a ventilation renovation, which lasted approximately one year.