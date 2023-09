KUTSU medialle: Katarina Reuterin Black Crow Blues -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus ti 3.10. klo 10.00

InCollection presents French artist Pierre Huyghe’s new exhibition Chimeras at EMMA 6.6.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation are proud to open a new exhibition by French artist Pierre Huyghe as part of their collaborative exhibition series InCollection. His new exhibition, entitled Chimeras, brings together five works from the last decade, all manifestations of another subjectivity, non-human and inhuman, that keep transforming itself. The exhibition consists of different intelligent life forms, biological, technological that learn and evolve in uncertain states. The exhibition is on view from June 7 to October 22, 2023.