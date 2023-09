Kulttuurilautakunnan päätöksiä 19.9.2023

Four cities developed an information system for early childhood education – it is now available to other municipalities 12.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Espoo, Tampere, Turku and Oulu have introduced the eVaka system, which they have developed together. The system allows the cities to save hundreds of thousands of euros every year in licence fees. The eVaka system has been developed using an open-source model, allowing all municipalities to use the system.