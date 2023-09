DNA:n asiakkaat käyttävät eniten mobiilidataa Euroopassa, kertoo tuore raportti – datamääriä kasvattaa etenkin liikkuva kuva

DNA customers have the highest mobile data usage in Europe, new report reveals – video content being an especially significant contributor 21.9.2023 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

DNA customers had the highest average mobile data usage per subscription in Europe during the first six months of 2023 and were among the top users of mobile data worldwide, according to research company Tefficient’s new report**. DNA’s expert says that the growing popularity of video content has played an especially important role in raising data usage. Despite this rise, energy consumption has remained reasonable thanks to the added energy efficiency of the 5G network.