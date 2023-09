Tampere-talo Oy suunnittelee toimintojensa jakamista kahteen yhtiöön

Tampere Hall’s dinosaur exhibition attracts 57,000 visitors 16.8.2023 14:59:18 EEST | Tiedote

Tampere Hall's summer events attracted many domestic and foreign tourists. A total of 127,800 people visited Tampere Hall during the summer season. The popular Dinosaur Invasion summer exhibition was experienced by 57,000 visitors. Rock legends Patti Smith and Billy Gibbons performed for large audiences in the Main Auditorium in June. Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra's annual Park Concert in August attracted thousands of people who watched the outdoor concert live at Tampere's Duck Park or via Yle’s broadcast.