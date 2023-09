Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön puhe YK:n yleiskokouksen 78. yleiskeskustelussa New Yorkissa 20.9.2023

President Niinistö to attend UN General Assembly in New York 13.9.2023 14:08:47 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 30/2023 13 September 2023 On 18–21 September 2023, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio will travel to New York, where the President will lead the Finnish delegation during the High-level Week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly. President Niinistö will give Finland’s National Statement at the Assembly’s General Debate on Wednesday 20 September. Along with the General Debate, the President’s programme for the High-level Week will include an address at the SDG Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday 18 September and several bilateral meetings. The theme of this year’s UN General Assembly is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”. The Finnish delegation led by the President will also consist of Min