Lähes 40 prosenttia suomalaisista kokee digipalvelujen haittaavan keskittymistä – Älyvapaapäivänä 1.10. laitteet laitetaan sivuun

Nearly 40 per cent of Finns feel that digital services have a negative effect on concentration – Disconnect Day on 1 October invites people to put their devices away 22.9.2023 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

According to DNA’s annual Digital Life survey, nearly 40 per cent of Finns feel that constant use of digital services negatively affects their ability to concentrate. People want to restrict their use of smart devices, but many find it difficult. The upsides and downsides of digitality are highlighted especially in younger age groups. People under 35 in particular find it challenging to disconnect from their phone. Even so, parents estimate that as many as 36 per cent of young people aged 13 to 16 have wanted to limit the time they spend on their phones. The second annual Disconnect Day on 1 October 2023 challenges everyone to put their smart devices away.