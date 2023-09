Latvian presidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

Statement by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö at the 78th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 20 September 2023 20.9.2023 19:46:19 EEST | Press release

Mr President, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen More than ten years ago, when I addressed the General Assembly for the first time as President of Finland, the world seemed complicated. In the Middle East and North Africa, many nations had gone through tremendous changes following of a wave of uprisings. Europe was struggling with the deepest financial crisis of its post-war history. People around the world were affected by instability and conflicts. Yet, in this hall, our common task was to create a constructive atmosphere. To understand each other and to find solutions to the challenges we are facing. That is why we gather here in New York. Not only to give speeches. Not only to be seen. But to collectively ensure that our global community is moving in the right direction. Today, as I address this body for the last time, I have to ask: have we succeeded in our task? The world has grown even more complicated. Global tensions are running high and great power competition is a