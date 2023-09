Mikroskooppisen pieni, mutta jättiläismäisen tärkeä: Suomella ja Espoolla mahdollisuus siruteknologian kärkimaaksi ja alueeksi

NORDEEP Summit 2023, Espoo, Finland: Where Business Meets Tech and Science 15.6.2023 09:33:48 EEST | Tiedote

ArcticStartup Events is thrilled to announce NORDEEP Summit 2023, the world's leading deep tech business summit, scheduled to take place on October 11–12 in Espoo, Finland. This groundbreaking summit will once again gather deep tech startups, investors, industry, academia and thought leaders from the New Nordics and around the globe in the “City of Deep Tech” to foster the innovations that will solve the biggest challenges of humanity