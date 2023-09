Vuonna 2024 Kiasman ohjelmistossa käsitellään kotia, kuulumista ja yhteenkuuluvuuden tunnetta

Ars Fennica 2023 nominees joint exhibition opens at Kiasma 7.9.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The nominees for the 2023 Ars Fennica award are Henni Alftan and Tuomas A. Laitinen from Finland, Lap-See Lam from Sweden, Camille Norment from Norway, and Emilija Škarnulytė from Lithuania. The winner, to be announced on 22 November, will be chosen by Anne Barlow, Director of Tate St Ives. The exhibition will be on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, Helsinki from 8.9.2023 to 28.1.2024.