Mediakutsu: Millä tolalla on työkykyjohtaminen Suomessa? – Ilmarisen tutkimuksen julkistustilaisuus 10.10.2023

Ilmarinen’s Interim Report 1 January to 30 June 2023: Return on investments rose to 3.7 per cent, solvency strengthened and cost-effectiveness continued to improve 15.8.2023 11:18:16 EEST | Tiedote

The return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 3.7 (-6.2) per cent, i.e. EUR 2.1 billion. The market value of investments grew to EUR 58.2 (56.3) billion. The long-term average return on investments was 5.8 per cent as of 1997. This corresponds to an annual real return of 3.8 per cent.