Varma selvitti rahastoyhtiöidensä vastuullisuutta – lähes kaikilla periaatteet linjassa Varman kanssa

Varma and CSC – IT Center for Science agree on long-term lease of premises in Keilaniemen Portti 22.9.2023 08:31:27 EEST | Press release

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and CSC – IT Center for Science have signed a long-term agreement on the lease of premises in Keilaniemen Portti under construction in Keilaniemi, Espoo.