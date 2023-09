STUK arvioi pienen ydinvoimalaitoksen turvallisuutta yhdessä Ranskan ja Tshekin viranomaisten kanssa

STUK assesses the safety of small nuclear power plants together with the French and Czech authorities 26.9.2023 12:55:00 EEST | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK), together with the nuclear safety authorities of France and the Czech Republic (SÚJB and ASN), has assessed the safety solutions designed for small nuclear reactors (SMR). The assessment was carried out for the purposes of future licencing procedures and it was not related to licencing the assessed reactor in Finland or other countries.