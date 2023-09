Kempower yhteistyöhön Lahden Pelicansin kanssa – avaa maailmanluokan VIP Loungen joukkueen kotiareenalle

Kempower partners with Lahti Pelicans ice hockey team – opens world-class VIP Lounge at the home arena 26.9.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower announces an official partnership with the local top ice hockey team Lahti Pelicans. As part of the new partnership, Kempower and Pelicans open a brand new suite called Kempower VIP Lounge at Isku Areena, which is Pelicans’ home arena in Lahti, Finland. The new lounge will, among other things, enable Kempower to offer a new level of hospitality for customers and other stakeholders arriving in Lahti.