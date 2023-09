Innokas Medical uudistuu Innokkaaksi – Muutos viitoittaa tietä kasvulle ja innovaatioille

Innokas Medical Rebrands as Innokas – Paving the Way for Growth and Innovation 26.9.2023 08:10:00 EEST | Press release

Innokas Medical announces its transformation into Innokas. The rebranding aligns with the company strategy and growth targets, aiming to diversify Innokas’ presence in new industries while modernizing its brand identity for easier understandability and recognition. The abbreviated name highlights Innokas' commitment to both professionalism and approachability.