Suomalaisten yritysten hallituksissa aiempaa enemmän kansainvälisiä jäseniä

Tesi’s Impact Review: Investing three decades on market terms has generated growth, jobs and wellbeing in Finland 31.8.2023 00:00:00 EEST | Press release

Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment) economic handprint is manifested every year in some 450 Finnish companies in which Tesi is an owner through either its direct investments or indirectly via its fund investments. These companies generate combined net sales of EUR 12 billion and altogether 64,000 jobs. In 2022, Finland’s aggregated tax receipts from these companies amounted to EUR 1.1 billion.