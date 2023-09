Ammattimainen kustannuslaskenta ei ole vain isojen etuoikeus – Admicomilta uusi rakennusalan ohjelmisto

Changes in Admicom Oyj's Leadership Team 30.6.2023 09:05:00 EEST | Press release

Unofficial translation of the company release on June 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails. Admicom Oyj's CFO Petri Aho will transfer to a new position Chief Development Officer as of July 7, 2023 with responsibility for Strategy and M&A while continuing as a member of the Leadership Team. Satu Helamo (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed as Admicom Oyj's new CFO and member of the Leadership Team. She will move to her new position from WithSecure Oyj where she has held the role of Director, Group Finance. Previously she has had a long career at the consulting company KPMG. Helamo has over 15 years of experience in financial management. She will start in her role at the latest on October 9, 2023. Prior to that, Group Senior Business Controller Katariina Lähdesniemi (M.Sc. Econ.), who has already been responsible for the financial management of the ERP business unit, will act as interim CFO and member of the Leadership Team s