Sähkötehon riittävyysselvityksen palautteissa korostuu uusien ratkaisuiden tarve

Fingrid will waive grid service fees and adjust the level of grid connection fees 21.9.2023 15:56:17 EEST | Press release

Fingrid plans to waive grid service fees for a total of six months in 2024, thus reducing its customers’ grid service fees by approximately EUR 250 million. The plan is a reaction to the exceptionally large amount of congestion income. The company has already decided to waive the grid service fees for January, February and June 2024. The decision to waive grid service fees for the remainder of the year will be made in the summer of 2024. The connection fees for new grid connections will be adjusted to reflect higher construction costs as of 1 January 2024.