Kutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus 3.10.2023 rahapolitiikasta ja euroalueen talouden näkymistä

Number of card payments grew in the second quarter of 2023 22.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the second quarter of 2023, a total of 595 million card payments were made using Finnish payment cards, which was 30 million (5%) more than in the same period a year earlier. The aggregate value of card payments amounted to EUR 17.8 billion in the second quarter, which was 4% more than a year earlier.More card payments initiated on computer or mobile device than a year earlier A total of 88 million remote card payments were initiated on a computer or mobile device in the second quarter of 2023, which was 16% more than in the same period last year. The aggregate value of remote card payments (EUR 3.5 billion) was 21% higher than in the corresponding period a year earlier. The aggregate value of contactless payments increased by EUR 912 million (19%) compared to the first quarter of 2023, to stand at EUR 5.8 billion in the second quarter. At the same time, 369 million card payments were made using the contactless method, which was 17% more than in the first quarter of this year. The n