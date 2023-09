Maksuttomista mikro-opinnoista uutta osaamispääomaa yrittäjille

A new functionally bilingual nursing education model takes part in solving skills shortages in Finland 11.9.2023 16:36:32 EEST | News

There is a shortage of nurses in Finland. A functionally bilingual education model (TOKASA) has been developed and piloted by Metropolia and Tampere universities of applied sciences to help address country's skills shortage in the social and health sector. A new feature of the model is that international students do not need to know Finnish at the beginning of their studies. In addition for having the nursing degree, the model supports students' Finnish language learning, employment, and integration into Finnish society.