Maahanmuuttovirasto aloittaa automaattisen jälkivalvonnan opiskelijoiden oleskelulupiin

Finnish Immigration Service to develop its procurement practices based on recommendations given by National Audit Office of Finland 25.9.2023 13:44:51 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service is currently preparing for the competitive tendering planned for 2024 regarding the development and maintenance of the case management and customer relationship management system for immigration affairs. In addition, the Finnish Immigration Service is putting out to tender many sections of its reception operations. When making public procurements, the Finnish Immigration Service will observe the recent recommendations issued by the National Audit Office of Finland (NAOF).