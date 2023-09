Virtuaalitodellisuus auttaa kehittämään työturvallisuustaitoja tehokkaasti

Study: Prevention and identification of irritant-induced asthma protects work ability 15.9.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The Irritant-induced Asthma project of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health drew up practical guidelines that help occupational health services and high-risk workplaces identify, prevent and treat occupational asthma. The guidelines are based on internationally extensive research data. It is estimated that in Finland tens of thousands of employees are exposed to substances that cause significant irritation to the respiratory tract and can cause occupational asthma, which can decrease functional and work ability as well as quality of life.