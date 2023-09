Jyväskylän yliopisto mukana maailman parhaiden tutkimusyliopistojen listalla

Dissertation 29.9.2023: Environmental change effect on quality of production in boreal lakes (Calderini) 25.9.2023 17:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

In his doctoral dissertation, M.Sc. Marco Calderini delved into the influences of phenomena like global warming, eutrophication, and lake browning on phytoplankton production of essential fatty acids. This is of paramount importance since omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid, EPA, and docosahexaenoic acid, DHA, are necessary for the development and reproduction of many organisms, including humans.