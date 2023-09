Rakennusalan hoitamattomien lainojen määrä kasvoi elokuussa

Olli Rehn on leave of absence 25.9.2023 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn requested the Parliamentary Supervisory Council to grant him a leave of absence to begin at the time he is appointed as a candidate in the 2024 Finnish presidential election. The Parliamentary Supervisory Council granted Rehn a leave of absence in accordance with his request. The leave of absence began on 23 September 2023 and will last until 30 January 2024. During Rehn’s leave of absence, the duties of Governor of the Bank of Finland will be discharged by Deputy and Acting Governor Marja Nykänen. Rehn has appointed Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland Tuomas Välimäki to act in his absence as a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. The deputising Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland will be Adviser to the Board Kimmo Virolainen, in accordance with the order of precedence in deputising for Board members decided by the Parliamentary Supervisory Council. For further details, please contact Antti Lindtman, Chair