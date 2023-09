Näyttöteknologiayritys Kuori Oy vahvistaa hallitustaan kansainvälisen kasvun vauhdittamiseksi

Kuori's breakthrough Window-facing Display design combines maximum visibility and resilience to direct sunlight in a minimum-profile installation 7.3.2023 10:11:06 EET | Press release

Kuori Oy, the Finnish company behind the enterprise-level solutions for Hardware and Software Interfaces for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), has launched its unique Kuori Window-facing Display solution. The new Kuori 65” LCD signage for storefronts solves the common problem relating to visibility due to direct sunlight. The Kuori LCD signage can also be attached directly to the window with a special adhesive, putting the Kuori solution as the first such option in the market.