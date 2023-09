KHO hylkäsi Tytti Yli-Viikarin valituslupahakemukset irtisanomisista

The Supreme Administrative Court Becomes the President of the Association of the Councils of State and Supreme Administrative Jurisdictions of the European Union 27.6.2023 13:53:03 EEST | Press release

For the first time, the Supreme Administrative Court is presiding over the board of the Association of the Councils of State and Supreme Administrative Jurisdictions of the European Union (ACA-Europe). The two-year Presidency began today at the General Assembly of the Association in Naples, Italy.