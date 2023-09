Elina Brotheruksen ennen näkemättömät teokset tuovat uuden näkökulman Alvar Aallon arkkitehtuuriin

Visual artist Erik Creutziger receives 2022 Maire Gullichsen Prize 31.3.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The 2022 Maire Gullichsen Prize will be awarded to the visual artist Erik Creutziger, who is known for his figurative, colourist paintings. The Maire Gullichsen Prize is now being awarded for the 10th time. The art prize is worth 10,000 euros.