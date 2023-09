Lamor Corporation Oyj tavoittelee siirtymistä Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle 

Lamor Corporation Plc aims to transfer to Nasdaq Helsinki's main market 29.9.2023 13:45:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 29 September 2023 at 1:45 p.m. EEST Lamor Corporation Plc aims to transfer to Nasdaq Helsinki's main market Lamor Corporation Plc has decided to pursue transferring trading in the company’s shares to Nasdaq Helsinki's main market by the end of 2023. Lamor is not considering issuing new shares in connection with the potential transfer. Lamor’s share has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland since December 2021, and Lamor is applying the IFRS as well as several other reporting requirements of the main market. The potential transfer to the main market is expected to support Lamor in implementing its strategic targets. In the long term, it is estimated that the transfer will contribute to the expansion of Lamor’s shareholder base and an increase in the liquidity of the shares. In addition, the transfer is estimated to improve the awareness of Lamor among different stakeholder groups. “We have been implementing our strong growth