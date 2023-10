Katarina Reuterin maalaukset kutsuvat syventymään luonnon kiehtoviin maailmoihin

Katarina Reuter’s paintings invite the viewer into the fascinating worlds of nature 3.10.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA’s main exhibition of the autumn, Black Crow Blues, displays artist Katarina Reuter’s paintings consisting of subtle and precise brushstrokes. The works depict nature, the surrounding environment and microorganisms, carrying both tranquility and the unknown. The exhibition is part of the Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize received by Reuter in 2022 and is on display at EMMA from 4 October 2023 to 28 January 2024.