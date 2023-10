Presidentti Niinistö Portugaliin Euroopan presidenttien Arraiolos-kokoukseen

President of Latvia to visit Finland 22.9.2023 14:07:26 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 31/2023 22 September 2023 President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs will make a working visit to Finland on Thursday 28 September 2023. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. President Niinistö and President Rinkēvičs will hold their official discussions at the Presidential Palace. Items on the agenda include bilateral relations between Finland and Latvia and security issues in the Baltic Sea region and Europe. The Presidents will hold a joint press conference after their discussions. During his visit, President Rinkēvičs will also meet with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Paula Risikko. This is Rinkēvičs’ first visit to Finland as President of Latvia. The previous Latvian president, Egils Levits, made a working visit to Finland in 2019. President Niinistö last visited Latvia for the meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) country leaders in December 202