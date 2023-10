SPR jatkaa vastaanottokeskuksen palveluntuottajana Ahvenanmaalla

FRC to continue as the service provider for the reception centre in the Åland Islands 2.10.2023 09:39:41 EEST | Press release

The district of Southwest Finland of the Finnish Red Cross (FRC) will continue as the provider of reception services in the Åland Islands. The Finnish Immigration Service put the reception centre operations in the Åland Islands out to tender last spring as part of a larger entity and chose Babando Oy as the service provider.