Kauppakorkeakoulu Hankenille tukea Erling-Perssonin säätiöltä uudenlaiseen yrittäjyyskoulutukseen – fokuksessa yritysjohdon yrittäjyys

Countries in the Global South want to take advantage of Western firms' corporate responsibility

At the international level, states from the Global South (i.e. Africa, Asia and Latin America) agree that responsible business means transferring knowhow, resources and technology from the north to the south, and that companies must not violate state sovereignty. At the national level, these states can steer foreign companies' CSR activities, so that resources are channelled towards public and private actors in positions of power.