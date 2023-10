Henkilökohtaisten avustajien uusi työehtosopimus voimaan

JHL’s walkout will interrupt security checks at Helsinki Airport on Thursday 5 October, the demonstration will last half an hour 1.10.2023 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

With the walkout, Trade Union JHL opposes the unreasonable misery that is brought to working life. That misery is inevitably going to hit the security sector, too. If the Government doesn't change its policy of making cuts, demonstrations will continue in the coming weeks.