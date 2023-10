Helsingin kaupunginhallitus esittää uudeksi kulttuurin ja vapaa-​ajan toimialajohtajaksi Juha Ahosta

City Council approves Helsinki section of Vantaa Light Rail 28.9.2023 11:02:00 EEST | Tiedote

The City Council decided at its meeting yesterday to approve the Helsinki section of the Vantaa Light Rail line. This means that the other end of the line will terminate in Mellunmäki, Helsinki. The construction of the light rail line infrastructure and related street and cable transfer will cost EUR 15 million for Helsinki.