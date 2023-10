Rahapolitiikkaa kiristämällä Euroopan keskuspankki palauttaa inflaation tavoitteeseensa

Amount of non-performing loans in the construction sector grew in August 28.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of August 2023, a total of 4.1%, or EUR 123 million, of the stock of loans granted to Finnish companies in the construction sector was classified as non-performing1. The share of non-performing loans rose by 0.9 percentage points (EUR 26 million) from July. In August, sectors with higher shares of non-performing loans than construction were entertainment2 (10.5%), health and social services (7.2%) as well as accommodation and food service (5.4%)3. Overall, the volume of non-performing corporate loans4 has increased slightly from last year, while still remaining low as a proportion of the entire corporate loan stock. In August 2023, non-performing loans accounted for 1.9% of the corporate loan stock (EUR 62.0 billion), as opposed to 1.6% in last year’s August (out of EUR 64.5 billion). Impairments5 and credit losses recognised on loans granted to companies in the construction sector have also increased this year, while impairments and credit losses on corporate loans as a who