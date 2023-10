Vuoden alumni Antti Kalliomäki: ”Yksikään suunnitelma ei kestä törmäystä todellisuuden kanssa”

Invitation to media: Welcome to meet Tunisian higher education and ministry delegation at Tampere University of Applied Sciences 26th Sept, 2023 at 10:30 am 13.9.2023 15:07:00 EEST | Press Invitation

Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) is active in promoting international cooperation with research, development, and innovation projects. We are partnering in a RDI project ‘BiotechTunisia’. As part of it, we are welcoming Senior Researchers, Professors, Members of University management and Ministry of Education and Scientific Research from Tunisia. The media is warmly welcome to meet the delegation for short interviews and a cup of coffee and refreshments. The delegation comprises of 22 members.