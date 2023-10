Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu JEF-maiden päämieskokoukseen Ruotsissa

President Niinistö to attend the meeting of the Arraiolos Group of European presidents in Portugal 2.10.2023 10:04:35 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 32/2023 2 October 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to Portugal to attend a meeting of the Arraiolos Group of European presidents on 5–6 October 2023. This year, the discussions in Porto on Friday 6 October will focus on European security and the situation in Ukraine. The meeting will be hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and attended by the presidents of 14 EU Member States. President Niinistö’s programme for the visit also includes bilateral meetings with President Rebelo de Sousa and other heads of state. The Arraiolos Group has convened for informal discussions at the presidential level since 2003. The Group has also held meetings in Finland in 2005 and 2012.