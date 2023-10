Yleisötilaisuus norjalaisen Davvi-tuulivoimahankkeen kaavoitussuunnitelmasta Utsjoella keskiviikkona 11.10.2023

Changes in the natural environment of the north will be rapid and partly irreversible 29.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

With the climate measures already decided, Lapland will grow up to 2–3 degrees warmer than today over the next 50 years, or 4–5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. This is revealed by a temperature analysis focused on Northern Norway and Swedish and Finnish Lapland.