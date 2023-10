Dineo Seshee Raisibe Bopapen näyttely (ka) pheko ye – unen porteilla avautuu Kiasmassa perjantaina

Kiasma exhibitions 2024 26.9.2023 14:01:58 EEST | Press release

Home for most of us is a place where we live, but it can also be a country, a city, or a region where we feel at home. The boundaries of home are never precise. Although home is a place, it is also a state of mind. Home is where the heart is, and it has a strong link with our identity. At home, we can be alone or with others. It is also a place where we can feel lonely.