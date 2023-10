Bronto Skylift on ottanut käyttöön työaikamallin määräaikaisen muutoksen

Bronto Skylift is a global market leader in truck mounted, hydraulic aerial platforms. We design, manufacture, sell and service appliances for rescue and firefighting, as well as for construction work. Our product range includes approximately 50 models between with a range of 17 to 112 meters working height.

Our headquarters and production plants are situated in Finland. We also have subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the USA. The company is a part of Japan-based Morita Holdings Corporation.