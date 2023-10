Kutsu: Tesin uusi selvitys suomalaisista terveysteknologiayrityksistä ja niiden rahoituksesta – online-info perjantaina 13.10.

More international members on the boards of Finnish companies 27.9.2023 09:01:34 EEST | Press release

According to Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd’s) recent review of the composition of Finnish companies’ boards of directors, more international members are being appointed to Finnish companies’ boards than earlier. The proportion of women on boards has remained much the same, at slightly less than thirty per cent, with practically no change in this figure since the start of the millennium.