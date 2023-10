Tuoreet tiedot työsuojelutarkastuksista päivitetty

Vision Zero at Work: Towards a More Sustainable and Resilient Future​ 26.9.2023 08:15:00 EEST | Press Invitation

The webinar celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Finnish Vision Zero Forum by gathering workplaces and experts around the world to share perspectives to Vision Zero. Through an inspiring collection of presentations, participants will have the opportunity to learn about real-life experiences from various workplaces, showcasing the practical application of Vision Zero.