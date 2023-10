Tekoäly tuo uusia mahdollisuuksia parantaa työturvallisuutta datan avulla

Changing work life challenges supervisors to seek new working practices – these are the four cornerstones of modern leadership 11.10.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Advancing digitalization and multi-location work bring new challenges to supervisory work that do not have a uniform solution. There is greater demand for in-office work than imagined during the pandemic, and self-management does not imply that there is no need for leaders. The new Safe and Healthy Work in the Digital Age campaign of the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work highlights and suggests challenges and solutions related to remote and hybrid work.