EMMAn vuoden 2024 näyttelyissä on luvassa konkretismin eri muotoja, moniaistillisia kokemuksia ja virtuoosimaista materiaalien hallintaa

EMMA’s programme for 2024 highlights various forms of concretism, multi-sensory experiences, and brilliant mastery of materials 10.10.2023 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Next year, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art will dive into the multidimensional world of concretism in the work of modernist and contemporary artists. Exhibitions will be seen by Monika Sosnowska from Poland, Tschabalala Self from the USA, and Ulla Wiggen from Sweden. The featured artists will offer engaging content, striking spatial displays and multisensory experiences with their creative interpretations of our contemporary reality.