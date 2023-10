Kempowerin DC pikalatausratkaisut otettiin käyttöön ensimmäistä kertaa Uudessa-Seelannissa yhteistyössä ECL Groupin kanssa

Kempower solutions now available at the world's largest fast-charging plaza for electric trucks and off-highway vehicles 28.9.2023 16:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has supplied its fast-charging solutions for WattHub, which has officially opened in the Dutch town of Geldermalsen. The facility, the world’s largest fast-charging plaza for electric trucks and off-highway vehicles, was designed and built by TSG Netherlands. The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, attended the opening event of the charging plaza on Thursday, September 28, 2023.